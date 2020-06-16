Listen to Khruangbin’s Japanese movie-inspired new track ‘Pelota’

Khruangbin have shared a new track called ‘Pelota’ – you can listen to it below.

The Texan funk trio – comprised of Laura Lee Ochoa, Mark Speer and Donald ‘DJ’ Johnson – are set to release their fourth album ‘Mordechai’ on June 26 via Dead Oceans.

Following up on previous cuts ‘So We Won’t Forget’, and ‘Time (You and I)’, the group have now offered up another glimpse of the record.

Arriving today (June 16) along with a colourful, animated video, ‘Pelota’ sees “a Texan band with a Thai name singing a song in Spanish, loosely based on a Japanese movie.”

Watch the Hugo Rodríguez Rodríguez-directed visuals below.

The upcoming ‘Con Todo El Mundo’ follow-up will reference music from Pakistan, Korea and West Africa, while “incorporating strains of Indian chanting boxes and Congolese syncopated guitar.”

Khruangbin had planned to take ‘Mordechai’ across Europe this month, with performances at Glastonbury Festival and Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret, both of which have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the band are still scheduled for performances at a handful of venues from June to September, their official website currently indicates the trio are “temporarily grounded”, with tour updates to come soon.

Elsewhere, Khruangbin released a four-track collaborative EP called ‘Texas Sun’ with Leon Bridges back in February.

The full ‘Mordechai’ tracklist is as follows:

01. ‘First Class’

02. ‘Time (You and I)’

03. ‘Connaissais de Face’

04. ‘Father Bird, Mother Bird’

05. ‘If There is No Question’

06. ‘Pelota’

07. ‘One to Remember’

08. ‘Dearest Alfred’

09. ‘So We Won’t Forget’

10. ‘Shida’