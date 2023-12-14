Kiasmos announce first live shows in five years for UK and Europe in 2024

Kiasmos have announned their first live shows in five years in the UK and Europe next year.

The Icelandic duo will be hitting the road for three dates including a show at London’s Outernet on May 29.

Further shows will be staged at Huxleys in Berlin on May 31 and the Opia Festival in Utrecht in the Netherlands on June 2.

Tickets for the London show go on sale tomorrow at 10am GMT and can be purchased here.

In a statement posted on their social media channels, announcing the forthcoming shows, they wrote: “Kiasmos return to the live stage for the first time in over five years. Headline performances announced for London and Berlin on May 29/31, and a headline slot at OPIA Festival in Utrecht on June 2, 2024.”

The last time Kiasmos performed live in London was when Icelandic composer, multi-instrumentalist, and band member Ólafur Arnalds did a one-night takeover of London’s Southbank Centre in 2019, alongside Rhye, Grandbrothers, Poppy Ackroyd, Josin, Hania Rani, Hӧgni & Ensemble, and Vaal.

The band formed in 2007 and released their self-titled debut LP in 2014 on Erased Tapes Records.

They released four EPs including 2012’s ‘Thrown’, ‘Looped’ and ‘Swept’ in 2015 and ‘Blurred’ two years later.

Reviewing the single ‘Burnt’ from their 2014 debut, NME wrote: “Full of melancholy-frosted electronics and emotive swells of classical piano, the new single from Nordic duo Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen is a delicate, icy slowburn – much like the project itself.

‘Burnt’ proves good things come to those who wait, though – a brute, beautiful Jon Hopkins-ish classical-electronic crossover that sounds like a rave-up in the lonely burrows of a misty glacier.”