Kid Cudi admits he wasn’t happy with his Eminem collaboration at first

Kid Cudi has revealed that he wasn’t happy with how his recent collaboration with Eminem turned out at first.

The pair dropped their new single ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ last Friday (July 10).

The track sees Eminem referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. At one point he says “fuck Drew Brees” – referencing the NFL quarterback who claimed that taking a knee disrespects the US flag.

Speaking to Lil Wayne on his Young Money radio show on Apple Music, Cudi said the collaboration came about after Slim Shady and Cudi previously appeared on the show.

“The ship was in motion after that because then we had reached out,” he said. “I was like, ‘Yo, let’s reach out to Paul Rosenberg (Eminem’s manager), man. Let’s do this the right way. Really connect with him and let him know that we’re trying to get up with Em’. I had the record and I just was like, ‘Man, let’s send it to him. The worst that could happen is, he doesn’t fuck with it, and then at the end of the day, I won’t be mad about it’.”

He continued: “So I just sent it off and he responded back. They said, ‘he fuck with it’. And they were asking questions like when I was thinking about releasing it and all these things and I was just like, ‘Whoa, it seems like he’s going to write this shit’.

“All right. Okay. So I mean, he sent it right back and, man, I got him on the phone. I had to tell him, I was like, ‘Yo bro, you fucking destroyed this shit’. Because I was nervous because I was like, ‘Man, I’m fucking going get him Eminem on my song, he going body me on my own shit’. But I was like, fuck it. like, fuck it. I just want a joint with Em, so.”

Cudi returned with the single ‘Leader of the Delinquents’ back in April, marking his first solo track since December 2016. He has since joined forces with Travis Scott on ‘The Scotts’ and teased a ‘Kids See Ghosts’ animated show with Kanye West.

Last month, Eminem apologised to Diddy‘s Revolt TV after criticising them in a recently leaked verse. “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he explained.