Kid Cudi and 50 Cent are working on a new show together

Kid Cudi says that he and 50 Cent are working on a new show together.

Cudi started 2021 by sharing a deluxe edition of his new album ‘Man On The Moon III’.

“Had a call w 50 Cent last week about cookin up a show together,” Cudi tweeted last night (January 30). “Big things happening!! Ill keep u posted.

“50 is one of my favorite emcees and hes also a really great guy w a good heart,” he added. No firm details of the show, or what form it may take, have yet been revealed.

Reviewing Cudi’s third ‘Man On The Moon’ album, which came out back in December and features guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers and Trippie Redd, NME wrote: “‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ is a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

50 Cent, meanwhile, became the latest artist to criticise the Grammys nominations for 2021, labelling the awards “out of touch”.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2021 event’s nominations for Best Rap Album in a since-deleted post, Fiddy said: “Best Rap Album. They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here.”

The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber have all expressed their disappointment over either a total snub or being angry about which category their record been entered into.