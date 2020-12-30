Kid Cudi announces deluxe edition of ‘Man On The Moon III’

Kid Cudi has announced a deluxe edition of his new album ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ is on the way.

Made up of 18 tracks, the rapper’s seventh studio album, which features guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers and Trippie Redd, was released on December 11,

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin” landed at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart, one place behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’.

On Monday (December 28), Cudi revealed that he is gearing up to release a deluxe edition of the album, with “a nice amount” of extra tracks.

Asked by a fan if he plans on putting out an extended version of the album, Cudi replied: “Yeap, its called The Cudder Cut, and will feature a nice amount of new jams, some were cut for length, and a few surprises ;).”

Cudi hasn’t yet revealed when the deluxe edition of ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ will arrive.

In a four-star review of Cudi’s new album, NME‘s Will Lavin called it a “cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.”

The review continues: “Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi has broken a US chart record with ‘Beautiful Trip’, the opening song of his new album ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’.

The track only lasts for 37 seconds and features a brief instrumental, backing vocals and a sample of a voice counting down: “Three, two, one.”

Despite that, ’Beautiful Trip’’s short running time has helped it set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100. It is now the shortest song to ever chart on the Hot 100, taking the 100th place last week.