Kid Cudi announces first UK show in 13 years

Kid Cudi has announced that he’ll be coming to the UK later this year for his first gig in the country in 13 years – get tickets here.

The show forms part of the rapper and actor’s ‘To The Moon’ world tour, which will kick off in Vancouver, Canada, on August 16.

The North American leg of the tour will see Cudi will make stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, New York and more, before wrapping up in his home city of Cleveland on September 16.

Cudi will then head across the pond for dates in Tokyo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Milan. His single UK date will take place in London on November 15, marking the first time he’s performed in the country since his iTunes Festival show at London’s Roundhouse in 2009.

Support on the tour will include Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake and Stick, who will each perform on different dates. The UK support has yet to be announced.

Tickets for the world tour go on sale on Friday (June 24) at 10am local time. Pick up tickets for the London date here; get North American tickets here.

Take a look at the full list of dates below:

Last week, Kid Cudi has revealed the premiere date for his upcoming Netflix animated series ‘Entergalactic’.

First announced in 2019, the show – conceived in collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris – will follow two young musicians as they balance love and success in New York City.

The adult animated series boasts an A-list cast, with actors Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin all lending their voices to the show. Elsewhere, fellow musicians Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla $ign have also joined the ensemble.

Entergalactic will feature songs from Cudi’s forthcoming album of the same name, including new single ‘Do What I Want’ which he previewed earlier this month. Both the series and the accompanying album will arrive together on September 30.

Meanwhile, Cudi announced in March that he had signed on to direct and star in another Netflix title, Teddy. The film, which is yet to receive a release date, will mark his directorial debut, and has enlisted JAY-Z in a co-producer role.