Kid Cudi announces ‘Insano’ world tour with Pusha T

Kid Cudi has announced a new ‘Insano’ world tour with special guest Pusha T – see the full list of dates below.

The ‘Day ‘n’ Nite’ rapper took to social media last night (March 6) to announce the tour, which will span several months in 2024 and early 2025. The tour will see Kid Cudi perform across the United States of America, Europe and the UK.

Pusha T will perform alongside Kid Cudi for every show that has been announced so far, while Jaden Smith and EarthGang will provide additional support at select dates throughout the tour.

The North American leg of the ‘Insano’ tour – in support of Kid Cudi’s latest album of the same name – is due to kick off in Austin, Texas on June 28 and will run until August 30 in Los Angeles, California.

In February 25, 2025, Kid Cudi will begin the European and UK leg of the tour in Oslo, Norway, will continue through March 18 in London.

AmEx pre-sales for the European and UK leg of the tour begin on March 11 at 10am local time, while pre-sales for the North American tour kick off on March 12 at 10am local time. More info can be found here.

The Kid Cudi pre-sale for the North America shows run from March 12 at 12pm local time while artist pre-sales for the EU/UK leg begin on March 13 at 10am local time. Sign up here for access.

General sales for all tickets go on sale on March 15 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster – click here for US links and here for EU/UK links.

Kid Cudi’s ‘Insano’ world tour dates are:

JUNE 2024

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center +*

30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +*

JULY 2024

03 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +~

05 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena +~

06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena +~

09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena +~

11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena +~

13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena +~

14 – Philadelphia, PA – Welis Fargo Center +~

17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center +*

19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena +*

20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre +*

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +*

24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden +*

27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena +~

28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena +~

31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse +~

AUGUST 2024

02 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center +~

04 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center +~

07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center +~

09 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center +~

11 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +~

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +~

16 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego +~

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena +~

20 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center +~

22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center +~

24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena +~

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena +~

28 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center +*

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena +*

FEBRUARY 2025

25 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum +

27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena +

28 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena +

MARCH 2025

02 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA +

03 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome +

05 – Milan, Italy – Forum Milano +

08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena +

09 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena +

12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena +

14 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena +

15 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live +

18 – London, UK – The O2 +

+ – Pusha T

* – Jaden

~ – EarthGang

January saw the Ohio rapper release his 10th studio album ‘INSANO’– a more trap-inspired record that included verses from Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama, Pharrell and Travis Scott – before he dropped the LP’s sequel ‘INSANO (Nitro Mega)’ in February; taking a more experimental and alternative route assisted by the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Layzie and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs ‘n’ Harmony and Pusha T. The two records mark Cudi’s final albums as part of his Republic Records deal.

Shortly after the release of ‘Nitro Mega’, Cudi took to X/Twitter to tell fans he would be taking a break from music and to expect new music “every other year.””

“My next album is already about 80 per cent done, and it’ll be out in 2026,” he wrote. As always, we’re takin’ it someplace new. Just wanted to let y’all know, expect an album from me every other year. Next year is all about filmin’. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and TV. So I take a year off of music to do it all.”