Kid Cudi announces ‘Man On The Moon 3’ album will be released this week

Kid Cudi has announced that he will be releasing his ‘Man On The Moon 3’ album later this week.

Set to arrive on Friday (December 11), Cudi has now shared the album’s artwork and tracklist, which includes features from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers and Trippie Redd.

“In the last 10 years, Scott Mescudi has been through hell and back. After feeling like his world was over, he found hope and overcame the darkness that was plaguing his life,” an excerpt from the album’s artworks reads.

“But happiness isn’t forever,” it continues. “What he thought was peace turns into a nightmare. He finds himself lost dealing with the same pain he had not felt in years. In one night, he must face himself again and fight to win back his soul from the evil Mr. Rager.

“Featuring epic production from the legend Dot Da Genius, take a day trip, and the return of the team that helped start it all: Plain Pat, Emile Haynie, and Mike Dean, fall back into the world and twisted mind of Kid Cudi for the final installment in the Man Of The Moon trilogy.”

You can pre-save the album here and see tracklist below:

The continuation of Cudi’s ‘Man On The Moon’ trilogy was mentioned on his recent collaboration with Eminem, ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’.

On the song’s outro, Cudi raps: “The adventures of Moon Man & Slim/ Yes, who want it with them?/ The trilogy continues/ Serving n*ggas, yes, see what’s on the menu (Yeah)/ Watch ’em panic, hot damnit (Let’s get it, baby)/ Hope you fuckers understand it.”

The last time Cudi put out a ‘Man On The Moon’ album was 2010’s ‘Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager’, which features the Kanye West assisted ‘Erase Me’, ‘Mojo Is So Dope’, Marijuana’, and the deep cut ‘Maniac’, featuring Cage and St. Vincent.

The latter served as the basis for the Shia LaBeouf-directed short film of the same name about two serial killers making a documentary.

Meanwhile, Cudi has opened up about his feelings towards his “brother” West‘s politics in a recent interview.

Speaking with Esquire over a wide range of topics, Cudi referenced West’s longtime support of Donald Trump.

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some shit like that,” Cudi said. “I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it.”