Kid Cudi breaks US chart record with 37-second long ‘Beautiful Trip’

Kid Cudi has broken a US chart record with ‘Beautiful Trip’, the opening song of his new album ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’.

The track only lasts for 37 seconds and features a brief instrumental, backing vocals and a sample of a voice counting down: “Three, two, one.”

Despite that, ’Beautiful Trip’’s short running time has helped it set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100. It is now the shortest song to ever chart on the Hot 100, taking the 100th place this week.

Advertisement

The previous holder of the record was Japanese comedian Piko-Taro’s 45-second song ‘PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)’. Before that, the slightly longer ‘Little Boxes’ by The Womenfolk held the title. That track clocked in at 62 seconds and went on to become the theme song for the TV show Weeds.

‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, meanwhile, is at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart, one place behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’.

In a four-star review, NME said of the album: “[It’s] a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn. Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

Last week (December 16), Cudi shared a short film for the track ‘Heaven On Earth’, which followed on from the visuals for ‘She Knows This’. The video for that song saw the rapper crashing his car from a great height following a high-speed police chase.