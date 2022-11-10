Kid Cudi complains about “toxic” fans after pulling early version of song from SoundCloud

After a fan told Kid Cudi they preferred an earlier version of a song posted to his SoundCloud in 2015 to an official version released this year, the rapper pulled it from his page.

Yesterday (November 9), a fan shared a screenshot of Cudi’s song ‘love.’ on SoundCloud to Twitter, thanking Cudi for “making this masterpiece”. Cudi retweeted the post, asking if the fan knew he released the song “officially” (a remastered version appeared as a bonus track on his greatest hits compilation ‘The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1’ in July).

After the fan said the “OG version on SoundCloud hits different”, Cudi responded by saying he was taking it off the music-sharing platform. True to his word, the original 2015 version no longer appears on Cudi’s SoundCloud page.

After fans criticised Cudi for pulling the track, the rapper defended his decision. “Anybody switchin up and talkin shit about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are,” he tweeted.

“[It’s] one of the reason i dont want to do music anymore. (Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colors.” He went on to say he would be “happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore”.

“Dont get it twisted either im happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone,” he concluded. “I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now.”

Back in July, Cudi’s debut mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ was released on streaming services for the first time, featuring remastered versions of all songs along with new artwork. In September, the rapper released eighth studio album ‘Entergalactic’, which arrived alongside his accompanying Netflix film of the same name.

Last month, Cudi said he is “nearing the end” of his music career during an episode of Hot Ones. “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for much longer,” he said.

“I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” Cudi continued. “It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple years.”

Earlier this week, Cudi promised one more album of “all new music” before quitting music. In a series of tweets, the rapper said he had one more album to deliver before completing his record deal and that he was “not sure” what he planned to do after that. He added that the album would not be released next year, but that he would keep fans “posted” about its progress.

“This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long,” Cudi concluded. “This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”