Kid Cudi’s debut mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ will be released on streaming services this month

Kid Cudi has announced his debut 2008 mixtape, ‘A Kid Named Cudi’, will receive an official release on streaming services later this month.

In a series of tweets yesterday (July 4), the rapper revealed that a greatest-hits collection titled ‘The Boy Who Flew to the Moon’ would hit streaming platforms this Friday (July 8), while ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ would follow a week later on July 15, two days shy of its 14th anniversary.

“I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, [with] all the jams that made people fans from [the] jump, Cudi wrote. “Also, [I] did a new intro.” In another tweet, he confirmed the mixtape would receive a vinyl pressing. View the tweets below:

July 8th "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1" (Best of) July 15th "A Kid Named Cudi" I love u. Ur welcome ☺️✌🏾💖 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

"A Kid Named Cudi" dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary. I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro. 😌 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

Yes! https://t.co/3pCqOqZWkz — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) July 4, 2022

‘A Kid Named Cudi’ was originally released on July 17, 2008 by New York streetwear brand 10.Deep and Fool’s Gold. Featuring the hit ‘Day ‘n’ Nite’, the project caught the attention of future collaborator Kanye West, who signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label the same year.

Cudi followed up ‘A Kid Named Cudi’ with his debut studio album, 2009’s ‘Man on the Moon: The End of Day’, which also featured ‘Day ‘n’ Nite’ along with singles ‘Make Her Say’ and ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Last month, Cudi announced he would be returning to the UK for his first gig in the country in 13 years. Forming part of the rapper’s ‘To the Moon’ world tour, Cudi will perform at The O2 in London on November 15.

Cudi is also currently gearing up to release eighth studio album ‘Entergalatic’. It’s expected to be released on September 30 to coincide with the rapper’s upcoming animated series of the same name. A trailer for the series arrived last month, along with a new song from the album titled ‘Do What I Want’.

In March, Cudi shared a new song, ‘Stars in the Sky’, lifted from the soundtrack to Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The following month, Cudi featured on Pusha T‘s album ‘It’s Almost Dry’, appearing on the track ‘Rock n Roll’ alongside West.

Shortly before its release, Cudi said the track would be the last time he and West collaborated. The pair, who released a joint album together as Kids See Ghosts in 2018, had a public falling out earlier in the year due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the current partner of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy.”