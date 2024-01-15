Kid Cudi erects giant statues of himself around the world to promote new album ‘INSANO’

Kid Cudi has found a novel way to promote his new album – by erecting giant statues of himself in cities around the world.

The rapper’s new album ‘Insano’ came out last Friday (January 12), and it includes appearances from ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and a posthumous guest feature from XXXTentacion.

Since its release, a giant, 33-foot statue of the rapper popped up in Long Beach, California, after a similar one had done so last week in Paris.

The appearance of the statue prompted the City of Long Beach’s official X/Twitter account to post: “Earlier today, the City of Long Beach learned that a 33-foot statue of musical artist Kid Cudi arrived in Alamitos Bay. The artist is visiting #LongBeach today for a private promotional event at a local business & the statue is part of the event.”

📜 Official City of Long Beach Statement Regarding @KiDCuDi Statue and Promotional Event Taking Place in Long Beach. Earlier today, the City of Long Beach learned that a 33-foot statue of musical artist Kid Cudi arrived in Alamitos Bay. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2iKW4KdlyD — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) January 12, 2024

‘Insano’ is Cudi’s ninth studio album and his first since 2022’s ‘Entergalactic’. It marks the final release under his contract with Republic Records, and includes the singles ‘Porsche Topless’ and ‘At the Party’.

The rapper also recently hinted that he was “nearing the end” of his music career, promising one final album of “all new music” before retiring. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

In December, Cudi also announced his memoir ‘CUDI’, and teased a potential book tour in the future. The book is set to hit shelves in September 2024.

“Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel,” he wrote. “Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride.

“I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close,” he continued. “Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone.

“My hope is that after u read this, you’ll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”