Kid Cudi expresses support for ‘Free Palestine’: “This isn’t politics, these are real lives”

Kid Cudi has expressed his support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The rapper – real name Scott Mescudi – shared a lengthy post on Instagram calling for “an end to the ongoing genocide” in Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry has said 10,022 Palestinians have been killed following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, which saw over 1,200 Israelis killed, according to Sky News.

Kid Cudi wrote: “The things I’ve been seeing in the news have been breaking my heart. I can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent. I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighbourhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children’s lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through the rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones – a pain no one should have to go through.”

He continued: “It doesn’t feel right to share the music I have coming out and pretend like there isn’t a part of the world burning, thousands of people being murdered. I know some people are gonna disagree with me, but that’s OK. As a Black man, I stand against all forms of oppression. And as an artist, I feel responsible to give a voice to the unheard, and to celebrate the spirit of all people through my work and my presence.”

He went on to say that it matters to him that “my art represents my deepest beliefs about what I think humanity can look like”.

The rapper went on: “I’m hopeful we won’t attack each other on the basis of upholding basic human rights. I’ll always encourage peace for everyone – physical peace, mental peace, spiritual peace. No matter the religion or ethnicity, the loss of innocent lives is never acceptable.”

Kid Cudi went on to condemn the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

He wrote: “I recognize that there’s more to the story than what’s happened over these past few weeks. And it goes without saying, I love my Jewish brothers and sisters and condemn any violence towards them. Your losses are unimaginable and you are all in my prayers. My prayers also go out to the hostages and their families, may they be returned safely.”

He then highlighted the suffering Palestinian civilians have endured since the Hamas attack.

The rapper added: “In the same breath, the collective punishment Palestinians are suffering under Israel’s illegal occupation is unfathomable. Anti-Semitism is never welcome. But let’s be clear – supporting Palestinian liberation is not antisemitic, it’s human. Palestinians deserve their freedom. This isn’t politics, these are real lives. And I’m just a dude who gives a fuck about humanity.

“I stand with the people of Palestine as they demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the ongoing genocide. My heart goes out to all my brothers and sisters of all faiths and backgrounds who are suffering. Free Palestine!! With love Scott.”

His comments come after a host of artists signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The letter calls on US President Joe Biden and Congress to push for the decision that would bring “an end to the bombing of Gaza”, with the aim of securing “the safe release of hostages”.

Drake, Jennifer Lopez and Adam Lambert also later added their signatures to the letter.