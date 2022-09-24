Kid Cudi joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign for lowkey new single ‘Willing To Trust’

Kid Cudi has shared another preview of his imminent ‘Entergalactic’ album, a chilled-out joint with Ty Dolla $ign titled ‘Willing To Trust’.

It marks the second track to drop from Cudi’s eighth studio album, following the June release of lead single ‘Do What I Want’. It’s also the second time he and Ty have linked up for a song, with Cudi having a guest spot on Ty’s 2020 track ‘Temptations’.

‘Entergalactic’ itself will arrive on September 30, the same day that an accompanying animated film will be released on Netflix. The latter was first announced back in 2019, when it was planned to be a full series. It’ll now premiere as a single, 92-minute “special”, with it and the album being linked in multiple ways. In addition to his guest spot on ‘Willing To Trust’, Ty will voice an as-yet-unrevealed character in the film.

According to its synopsis, the Entergalactic film chronicles “the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City”. Cudi himself will voice the lead character, Jabari, who falls for the Jessica Williams-voiced Meadow.

Also appearing in the cast will Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin and more. It’s directed by Fletcher Moules, and features Black-ish creator Kenya Barris as an executive producer.

Cudi has dubbed ‘Entergalactic’ as his “greatest achievement”, writing online: “This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.”

Last month, Cudi revealed he suffered a stroke while he was in rehab for depression and drug addiction in 2016. Almost six years ago, the musician and actor – real name Scott Mescudi – confirmed in a post on social media that he’d entered a rehabilitation centre after experiencing “depression and suicidal urges”.