Kid Cudi on Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump: “I totally disagree with it”

Kid Cudi has opened up about his feelings towards his “brother” Kanye West‘s politics in a recent interview.

Speaking with Esquire over a wide range of topics, Cudi referenced West’s longtime support of Donald Trump.

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye’ or ‘Kanye must’ve got to him’ or some shit like that,” Cudi said.

“I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it.”

“I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now.”

Cudi continued by clarifying that he still considered West a friend.

“That’s my brother. I’ll go on record: That’s my brother. I love him,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with everything he fucking says and he fucking does, you know?”

In a July interview with Forbes, West said he was no longer a supporter of Trump. In the same interview, he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and elaborated on his plans to run for president under ‘The Birthday Party’.

Cudi also clarified to Esquire that he’s “not a Trump supporter”, following concerns around his public perception now he’s playing a Trump supporter in HBO’s miniseries We Are Who We Are, co-created and directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“I was fully invested in that [character], you know?” he continued. “At the end of the day, I hope that people can accept that for what it is.'”

Cudi and West recently linked up once again for the animated show, based on their 2018 joint album ‘Kids See Ghosts‘.

Earlier this year, Cudi scored his first Billboard Hot 100 #1 with his collaboration with Travis Scott, ‘The Scotts‘.

Scott also said that he’s working on an entire full-length album with Cudi.