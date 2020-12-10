Kid Cudi recruited Eminem for their recent collaboration by tweeting him

Kid Cudi has spoken about how he managed to recruit Eminem for the pair’s recent collaborative track.

The two rappers shared ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ back in July, which saw them tackling the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“I tweeted at him,” Cudi simply told Billboard of the origins of the collaboration. “It wasn’t even in the DMs. Just my timeline. It was public.

“I was like, ‘Yo Rap God, help!’ And we’re really close with [Goliath Records’] Paul Rosenberg and he was able to connect us and we were able to get it done.”

Revealing that the collaboration was completed entirely remotely, Cudi added: “I’m like waiting, I’m waiting. And I’m like, ‘Oh sh–. They’re asking me questions,'” he said of the wait to receive Eminem’s verses. “They don’t say he’s going to do it just yet. They’re just asking me questions. And I’m like, so this means he’s going to do it. Right? Because they’re asking me questions.

“And literally it was like every day I was like, ‘Is today going to be the day? Is today going to be the day?’ And, I got it, and I was like, ‘Holy shit’.

“It was something for me to get the validation from Eminem by doing that record. “Him doing that record let me know, like he was telling me like, ‘Yo, I fuck with you as an artist fully, even your bars are dope.'”

Kid Cudi is set to release new album ‘Man On The Moon 3’ tomorrow (December 11). The album, the third in Cudi’s series of ‘Man On The Moon’ records, will feature the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers and Trippie Redd.