Kid Cudi remembers meeting Juice WRLD for the first time

Kid Cudi has remembered the first time he met Juice WRLD in a heartfelt Twitter post about the late rapper.

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 after experiencing cardiac arrest-like symptoms on arrival at Chicago’s Midway Airport. A coroner later ruled he died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (March 27), Cudi shared a tweet Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Higgins, had posted in 2018. “@KidCudi I need to work with you legend,” his tweet read.

It hurts we never got to work together. When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man. https://t.co/XtmrmDZj2q — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 28, 2020

“It hurts we never got to work together,” Cudi wrote. “When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didn’t feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man.”

He also shared a screenshot of the pair’s first text message exchanges in which they express hopes to team up in the future. See the posts above.

Eminem also recently paid tribute to Juice WRLD in his video for ‘Godzilla’. The clip ends with a short piece of footage of the late rapper, overlaid with him sharing words of encouragements with the world. Afterwards, messages appear on the screen.

“In loving memory of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins,” they begin. “You will be remembered forever. You will be loved forever. You will be here forever. Thank you for changing the wrld. 999 forever.”