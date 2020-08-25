Kid Cudi reveals new tattoo in tribute to Kurt Cobain and Daniel Johnston

Kid Cudi has revealed his new tattoo in tribute to Kurt Cobain and Daniel Johnston – you can check it out below.

The Ohio rapper – real name Scott Mescudi – took to Instagram yesterday (August 24) to show off his new inking, which was designed by renowned Los Angeles tattooist Doctor Woo.

The piece references the late Nirvana frontman’s appearance at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, where he donned a white T-shirt featuring Johnston’s debut album artwork.

Captioning a snap of the tattoo, Cudi wrote: “4 Kurt and salute to Daniel.” Posting the same image on his Instagram account, Doctor Woo said: “Kurt in Daniel on Cudi…legends all the way round.”

Cudi’s 2018 collaborative album with Kanye West, ‘Kids See Ghosts’, contains a sample of Cobain’s posthumously-released solo track ‘Burn The Rain’.

In a previous interview with GQ, Cudi explained that Cobain had “always been an inspiration” to him, adding: “I try to use him as my muse whenever I can.”

Daniel Johnston died in September of last year after suffering a suspected heart attack. He was 58 years old.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Kid Cudi is working on a full-length album with Travis Scott. The pair previously worked together on their collaborative single ‘The Scotts’, which arrived back in April.

Last month, Cudi teamed up with Eminem on ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’. On the track, Marshall Mathers references the coronavirus pandemic as well as the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.