Kid Cudi says he’s dropping two albums in 2022

Kid Cudi has revealed plans to drop two separate albums next year, saying he has some “tasty surprises.”

While performing as part of the California leg of the Rolling Loud festival for 2021, the rapper delivered a yet-to-be-released song titled ‘Freshie’. Elsewhere in the set, Cudi explained why he was teasing unreleased music during his set.

“As you know, I have ‘Entergalactic’ coming in the summer,” Cudi said – referencing his long-teased album, first hinted at back in 2019.

Advertisement

“I wanna drop another album before that. I got some tasty surprises and I really am excited about all this new shit; this new music to give to you guys. That’s why I’m teasing this shit now, because it’s coming out soon. Tonight, record this shit.”

Watch Cudi perform ‘Freshie’, and announce his two new albums, below:

While ‘Entergalactic’ has been teased for over two years, Cudi did release his seventh studio album, ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, last year.

In a review of the album, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote that the album was “a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.

Advertisement

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else,” the review read. “No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

More recently Cudi made a cameo in the latest Adam McKay film Don’t Look Up playing DJ Chello, the love interest of Ariana Grande‘s character Riley Bina. As part of the film, Cudi and Grande recorded a duet, titled ‘Just Look Up’.

The film sports an all-star cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and more. In a review, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote that it “succeeds as both a raucous comedy and a grim cautionary tale.”