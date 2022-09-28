Kid Cudi shares full ‘Entergalactic’ track list

Kid Cudi has unveiled the full track list for his upcoming eighth studio album, ‘Entergalactic’.

Taking to Twitter on September 27, Cudi shared an image of all the songs set to feature on ‘Entergalactic’. The highly anticipated release, set to drop this Friday (September 30), will include previously released singles ‘Willing To Trust’ (a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign) and lead single ‘Do What I Want’.

A number of other collaborations feature – ‘Can’t Believe It’ with 2 Chainz, a second collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign called ‘Can’t Shake Her’, ‘Somewhere To Fly’ with Don Toliver, and a bonus track, ‘Burrow’, featuring Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius. Find the full track list below.

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO BITCH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

Advertisement

The release of ‘Enterglatic’ coincides with that of Cudi’s accompanying Netflix film of the same name. The animation was first announced back in 2019, originally intended as a full series. Now, it will premiere as a 92-minute special, interlinked with the album in several ways. In addition to his guest spot on ‘Willing To Trust’, Ty Dolla $ign will voice an as-yet-unrevealed character in the Entergalactic film.

Cudi – real name Scott Mescudi – previously dubbed Entergalactic as his “greatest achievement”, writing online: “This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.”

Mescudi’s last album was 2020’s ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, the third instalment in the Cleveland rapper’s ‘MOTM’ trilogy. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called the release “a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn”.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else… No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ track list is:

1. ‘Entergalactic Theme’

2. ‘New Mode’

3. ‘Do What I Want’

4. ‘Angel’

5. ‘Ignite The Love’

6. ‘In Love’

7. ‘Willing To Trust (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)’

8. ‘Can’t Believe It (feat. 2 Chainz)’

9. ‘Livin’ My Truth’

10. ‘Maybe So’

11. ‘Can’t Shake Her’

12. ‘She’s Lookin’ For Me’

13. ‘My Drug’

14. ‘Somewhere To Fly (feat. Don Toliver)’

15. ‘Burrow (feat. Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius)’