Kid Cudi shares tracklist of new album ‘Insano’ featuring ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams and more

Kid Cudi has confirmed the tracklist for his forthcoming album ‘Insano’.

The album is set to be released on Friday (January 12) and the rapper has now revealed that the 21-track LP features collaborations with ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams, the latter two of whom appear on the previously released single ‘At The Party’.

Also appearing on the album are Lil Yachty, Lil Wayne, Young Thug and a posthumous guest feature from XXXTentacion.

Cudi also recently hinted that he was “nearing the end” of his music career, promising one final album of “all new music” before retiring. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

The tracklist of ‘Insano’ is:

1.’Often, I Have These Dreamz’ (featuring DJ Drama)

2. ‘Keep Bouncin’

3. ‘Get Off Me’ (featuring Travis Scott)

4. ‘Most Ain’t Dennis’

5. ‘Wow’ (featuring ASAP Rocky)

6. ‘Electrowavebaby’

7. ‘A Tale Of A Knight’

8. ‘Cud Life’

9. ‘Too Damn High’ (featuring Lil Yachty)

10. ‘Getcha Gone’

11. ‘At The Party’ (featuring Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams)

12. ‘Mr Coola’

13. ‘Freshie’

14. ‘Tortured’

15. ‘X & Cud’ (featuring XXXTentacion)

16. ‘Seven’ (featuring Lil Wayne)

17. ‘Funky Wizard Smoke’

18. ‘Rager Boyz’ (featuring Young Thug)

19. ‘Porsche Topless’

20. ‘Blue Sky’

21. ‘Hit The Streetz In My Nikes’

One notable omission from the tracklist is ‘Superboy’, which Cudi performed live at a show in California in November.

Last month, Cudi announced his memoir ‘CUDI’, teasing a potential book tour in the future. The book is set to hit shelves in September 2024.

“Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel,” he wrote. “Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride.

“I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close,” he continued. “Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone.

“My hope is that after u read this, you’ll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love.”