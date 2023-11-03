Kid Cudi teams up with Pharrell and Travis Scott on hypnotic new single ‘At The Party’

Kid Cudi has released a hypnotic new single ‘At The Party’ with Pharrell and Travis Scott – listen below.

The musician is gearing up to release his new album ‘INSANO’, with ‘At The Party’ serving as the third snippet of the forthcoming record. He previously released ‘PORSCHE TOPLESS’ in June and ‘I’ll WHAT I BLEED’ in October.

“Love to my brothers P and Trav,” Cudi wrote on social media. “We made some magic again boys.”

Cudi has collaborated with Travis Scott several times before, most recently on the track ‘The Scotts‘ in 2020. Around that time, a joint album between the two was also planned until Cudi wrote last year that the project had been scrapped, saying “the moment has passed.” Pharrell has also worked with Cudi before in 2016, on the track ‘Surfin‘.

Listen to the new track below:

The singer has previously hinted that he was “nearing the end” of his music career, promising one final album of “all new music” before retiring. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

That date is now fast approaching, with Cudi telling fans last September that his album ‘INSANO’ will be released in January 2024.

In other recent news, Cudi denied reports of a feud between him an actor Timothée Chalamet. The pair have expressed their admiration for each other over the years. Cudi took to social media to say: “I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please don’t believe the gossip online yall.”

Cudi also recently hit back at critics who continued to suggest that the musician was gay, saying: “I’m not insulted. It’s just sad to see people so lame, it’s sad someone, a man, can’t show joy without there being some conversation about their [sexuality]. People been callin’ me gay for years, it is what it is, it just never reached this level of fuckery until now.”