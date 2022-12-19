Kid Cudi teases upcoming collaborations with Young Thug

Kid Cudi has revealed that he recently hit the studio with Young Thug, minting songs for both of their respective upcoming releases.

The revelation came during a Tweet spree of Cudi’s last Friday (December 16), where he posted that he and Thug recorded two songs together last year. One of those, he said, will appear on Cudi’s upcoming ninth album – which is likely to be his final full-length effort – while the other one will be released at Thug’s discretion. According to Cudi, both songs are “fuckin INSANE”, and we “have no idea”.

I got 2 songs w Thug I did last year. 1 of them goin on the new album the other he'll use. These songs are fuckin INSANE. Im tellin u. U have no idea — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 17, 2022

November saw Cudi confirm that he’s hard at work on the follow-up to ‘Entergalactic’, which arrived back in September alongside an accompanying animated film. The album, Cudi’s eighth, featured singles like ‘Do What I Want’ and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted ‘Willing To Trust’, as well as other collabs with the likes of Don Toliver and Steve Aoki.

In October, Cudi admitted that he sees himself “nearing the end” of his music career, and is considering a pivot to a new career as a kindergarten teacher.

Also revealed in Cudi’s recent tweet spree was that his 2016 album, ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, was initially intended to be released as the third instalment of his ‘Man On The Moon’ series. He eventually released the long-awaited trilogy capper in 2020, and said in his tweet about the original plan that he’s “glad things worked out” the way they did because both albums are “perfection to me”.