Kid Kapichi unveil details of new album and share ’90s-inspired single ‘Tamagotchi’

Kid Kapichi have unveiled details of a new album with their latest ’90s inspired single ‘Tamagotchi’ – check it out below.

The single is the second to be take the band’s new album, ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’ after ‘Let’s Get To Work’. The new album will be released on March 15 on Spineform records and you can pre-order it here.

Frontman Jack Wilson said of the band’s latest song: “‘Tamagotchi’ is a song about turning 30 and feeling for the first time like your life is running away from you.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself being more nostalgic about the past and the ‘good times’. This song is a homage to those times and fond memories whilst stubbornly clawing onto them.”

The video continues the retro feel of the song and was filmed on a 90s VHS camcorder.

“‘Tamagotchi’ is probably one of the most fun videos we’ve ever shot,” Wilson continued. “Videos like these write themselves, when the imagery of the lyrics is so strong, so we didn’t mess about. We tried our best to replicate those feelings and memories we had when growing up.”

You can watch the video and listen to the track here:

Tracklisting for ‘There Goes The Neighbourhood’:

‘Artillery’

‘Let’s Get To Work’

‘Tamagotchi’

‘Can EU Hear Me?’

‘Get Down’

‘999’

‘Subaru’

‘Zombie Nation’

‘Angeline’

‘Oliver Twist’

‘Jimi’

Speaking about the band’s new album, Wilson explained: “I know it’s a cliche, but this really is our best work ever. We put everything into this record, but actively decided not to stray too far from the path of ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, as we felt there was still more ground to be covered and honed on that vibe.

“Lyrically and musically, it’s more concise, meaningful and deliberate, which ties everything together really well; it feels like a collection of songs from the same family.”

The band have also unveiled details of an extensive 2024 UK and European headline tour.

Speaking about that, the band added: “We are and always have been a live band. It’s exciting to release new singles, new albums and new videos, but for us, it’s always a way to just get out there and play bigger and better shows. That’s why we started playing music and it’s why we continue to do so. To be announcing our biggest headline tour of our careers to date is amazing. Playing venues like Kentish Town Forum has always been an ambition, and the fact we have the incredible fanbase that we do to make all this possible is a dream come true.”

You can buy tickets for the shows here and you can check out the full list of dates below:

MARCH

28 – Brighton, Concorde 2

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

30 – Bristol, SWX

APRIL

1 – Oxford, O2 Academy

2 – Norwich, The Waterfront

4 – Newcastle, Newcastle University

5 – Glasgow, The Garage

6 – Manchester, New Century Hall

8 – Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University

9 – Sheffield, Foundry

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, Kentish Town Forum

17 – Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

18 – Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doomroosje

19 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

20 – France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

22 – Germany, Cologne, Luxor

23 – Germany, Hamburg, Knust

24 – Germany, Berlin, Hole44

26 – Poland, Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy

27 – Czech Republic, Page, Futurum

The album will be the band’s follow up to 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’.

In a four-star review of their 2021 debut ‘This Time Next Year’, NME described the album as “full of grit, determination and blood-curdling fury.”

Our review added: “A record written in the trenches of class warfare and defiantly recorded during a devastating pandemic, it’s smart, emotional and fearless.”