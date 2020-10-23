Kid Rock attended presidential debate as Donald Trump’s guest

Kid Rock attended the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last night (October 23) as a guest of the president.

The musician was pictured next to fellow Trump supporter and professional golfer John Daly at the debate at Nashville’s Belmont University.

Daly, who wore a stars and stripes blazer, tweeted a photo with Rock saying that they were “beyond blessed” to watch the debate. Political journalist Michael Mathes, who reported on the debate, then said that “both were asked by debate staff to put on masks”.

Both were asked by debate staff to put on masks… https://t.co/sS7qGMIlDw — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 23, 2020

Rock has been an outspoken Trump supporter since 2016, when Trump began his presidency, and had an audience with Trump at the White House in 2018.

“There’s a whole lot of people in this country that do give you a lot of credit for everything you’ve been doing for this country,” Kid Rock said to Trump. “We know that some people don’t give it to you as much as maybe they should sometimes.”

Last month, he headlined a Trump rally in his home state of Michigan, and in 2019 paired up with the president for a round of golf at Trump International in Mar-A-Lago, Florida.

Meanwhile, Rock reportedly refused to shut his bar in Nashville earlier this year, despite official orders from the city’s mayor to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The US star, who owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock & Roll Steakhouse, was among several bar owners who were refusing to listen to the mayor’s orders.