Kid Rock claims Donald Trump asked for his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

Kid Rock has claimed that Donald Trump sought his advice about US policy on North Korea and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation.

The singer and rapper, who supported the former US President during his presidential campaign and tenure, has alleged that Trump once asked him for help devising tweets in relation to the fall of IS in 2019.

He told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview broadcasted yesterday (March 21): “I was there with [Trump] one day when he ended the caliphate,” Rock, born Robert Ritchie, told Carlson in reference to US efforts against the terror group.

“He wanted to put out a tweet…I don’t like to speak out of school. I hope I’m not. But…the tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, but it’s like, you know, ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, you know, trying to do this, you’re going to be dead.’

“He goes, ‘What do you think?’ [I said] ‘Awesome. I can’t add any better.’ But then it comes out and it’s…reworded and more political, to look politically correct. And just, ‘be afraid’.”

UNSCRIPTED: @KidRock talks politics, discusses relationship with Donald Trump in interview with @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/mJvI0jVqav — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 22, 2022

He also said he and Trump were once “looking at maps. I’m like, you know, like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ Like I make dirty records sometimes. I do.”

“‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’” Rock claimed Trump asked him at one point. “I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this,’” Rock recalled.

At arguably their most chummy, Rock and Trump played golf together in 2019.

A year later, Rock attended a presidential debate between Trump and the now-incumbent US President Joe Biden as one of Trump’s guests. The musician was pictured next to fellow Trump fan and professional golfer John Daly at the debate at Belmont University.

Elsewhere in the Fox News interview, Rock said that he doesn’t think he’s able to be cancelled, adding that he loves it when people try to.

The outspoken conservative rocker told Carlson that he’s “uncancellable” and that the reason is “’cause I don’t give a [fuck]”.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” Rock said. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”