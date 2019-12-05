Kid Rock has announced that he will be closing his Detroit restaurant after remarks he made about Oprah Winfrey sparked protest outside the eatery.

The Michigan-born rock star announced yesterday (December 4) that he will not renew the licensing agreement for his branded restaurant inside Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena when the agreement expires in April.

The announcement came on the same day that activists protested outside the restaurant due to crude comments he made towards women, specifically Oprah Winfrey, Kathie Lee Gifford and Joy Behar.

Advertisement

Last week, the ‘Cowboy’ singer went on a lengthy rant onstage at his own Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. In a video obtained by TMZ, Rock could be seen saying, “Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford!” and that Winfrey and Joy Behar could “suck dick sideways.”

Rock has since explained that his dispute with Winfrey began after his management team attempted to secure him an appearance on her chat show in the past.

Ilitch Holdings, which owns Little Caesars Arena, which is home to NBA basketball team the Detroit Pistons and NHL ice hockey team the Detroit Red Wings, issued a statement explaining that Rock had voluntarily decided not to renew the licensing agreement after the company contacted him.

“As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values,” the company said.

In Rock’s announcement about the closure he shouted out Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and took a shot at Reverend Al Sharpton, whose National Action Network organised the protest at his restaurant. He called Sharpton a “tax evading, race baiting clown,” and added: “I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke.”