Kid Rock hits out at Bud Light over parent company’s partnership with trans activist

Kid Rock has hit out at Anheuser-Busch over its partnership with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is a Bud Light brand influencer.

Mulvaney, who has over 10million followers on TikTok, posted a video advertising the company’s ‘Easy Carry’ contest, which offers customers a chance to win $15,000.

The company also sent her a personalised can with her face and a message on the top reading ‘Cheers to 365 Days of Being a Woman’, to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition.

In response, a number of conservatives shared their supposed anger over the partnership, criticising Mulvaney and encouraging other right-wingers to attack the TikTok star.

Kid Rock joined in with these attacks last week when he posted a video of himself using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot bullets at several cases of Bud Light which had been placed on top of a table by a river.

“Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible,” he said before shooting the beer. He then raised his middle finger and shouted: “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

In response to the personalised can, Anheuser-Busch said that is was a personal gift to Mulvaney. “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” a spokesperson for the company told Fox News.

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Numerous people have since mocked Kid Rock online for his video, including musician Jason Isbell, who shared a meme about Coors’ LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination policies with the comment “This is finally how we get him. Leave no bigoted beers to drink.”

Kid Rock has become a notable mouthpiece of right-wing politics in recent years. He supported the former US President during his presidential campaign and tenure and has previously been captured playing golf with Trump.

Last year, he opened his ‘Bad Reputation’ tour with a video message from Donald Trump. “Hello, everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight,” Trump said in the video. “Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Rock attended a presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden as one of Trump’s guests. The musician was pictured next to fellow Trump fan and professional golfer John Daly at the debate at Belmont University.

Rock also said that he doesn’t think he’s able to be cancelled, adding that he loves it when people try. The outspoken conservative rocker told Carlson that he’s “uncancellable” and that the reason is “’cause I don’t give a [fuck]”.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” Rock said. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”