Kid Rock says Oprah Winfrey can “suck dick sideways” in onstage rant

Kid Rock has verbally attacked Oprah Winfrey in an onstage rant where he told the talk show host that she can “suck dick sideways.”

The ‘Cowboy’ singer went on a lengthy rant onstage at his own Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville last week.

TMZ has obtained footage from the event in which Kid Rock says “Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Lee Gifford!” and that Winfrey and Joy Behar can “suck dick sideways.”

Last year, the rocker was removed from a Christmas parade after calling Joy Behar a bitch on live television.

“I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck dick sideways.’ Sorry mom,” Rock begins his rant. “The ‘Hey, you’re fuckin’ racist,’ I’m like, ‘You’re fuckin’ weird.’ And, ‘You call your people, I’ll call mine.’ Like, what? This is fuckin’ weird, right? Fuck Oprah Winfrey! Fuck Kathie Gifford!”

He continues: “I’m 48 and I’m the guy that you want to be like — ‘Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side!’ I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the fuckin’ guy you want, like, ‘Hey, he’s pretty cool.’ Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get some white women to believe in this shit.’ Fuck her! She can suck dick sideways. And if you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK, fine. Fuck off. Sideways.”

Watch a clip below:

Afterwards he sang ‘Proud Mary’ and had to be helped offstage by his own security.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock caused controversy after winning permission to install a new, 20-foot-tall neon sign for his Nashville bar. The sign is shaped like a giant guitar with the base shaped like a bottom.

According to The Tennessean, the Metro Council gave permission for the sign to go ahead with a vote of 27-3.