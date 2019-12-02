Kid Rock has spoken out for the first time after launching a vicious on-stage rant against Oprah Winfrey last week.

The US star, real name Robert James Ritchie, went on a lengthy rant onstage at his own Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville.

In footage obtained from the event, Ritchie is heard shouting “Fuck Oprah Winfrey!” to a crowd, before continuing to attack TV personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Joy Behar. He later remarks that she can “suck dick sideways.”

Posting on Facebook after the event, he explained that his dispute with Winfrey began after his management team attempted to secure him an appearance on her chat show in the past.

He told fans: “My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show????? I said fuck that and her. End of story.”

He added: “I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker! I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, fuck them too. I am what I am, I ain’t what I ain’t!”

At the time of the original bar rant, he insisted that was not “racist”. Last year, Rock was also removed from a Christmas parade after calling Joy Behar a “bitch” on live television.

In other news, Rock caused controversy at the start of 2019 after winning permission to install a new, 20-foot-tall ”arse-shaped’ neon sign for his Nashville bar.

According to The Tennessean, the Metro Council gave permission for the sign to go ahead with a vote of 27-3.