Kid Rock speaks out on why he’s no longer boycotting Bud Light

Kid Rock has addressed his reasons for ending his boycott of Bud Light.

Earlier this year, Rock caused controversy when he hit out at the beer brand’s parent company Anheuser-Busch over its partnership with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is a Bud Light brand influencer.

He posted a video of himself using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot bullets at several cases of Bud Light which had been placed on top of a table by a river.

“Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible,” he said before shooting the beer. He then raised his middle finger and shouted: “Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch.”

He also added that he could “co-exist in public spaces” with transgender and gay people. “Be yourself. If you’re cool with me, I’m cool with you — that’s how most people are,” he said. “But as soon as you bring our kids into this, that’s where you’re gonna bring hatred into it. Leave our freaking kids out of it. That’s the bottom line.”

However, Rock has now said he has stopped boycotting Bud Light because he thinks they “got the message”.

“At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye and they got one,” Rock told Tucker Carlson in a new interview. “They made a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head under water and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

He added: “Hopefully other companies get it too, but at the end of the day, I don’t think the punishment that they’ve been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in.”

Rock concluded: “There’s nothing wrong with giving a spanking. You don’t spank them for the rest of their life.”

Last month, Rock said both he and Donald Trump, who he been a staunch supporter of, confronted Anheuser-Busch’s CEO over their Bud-Light partnership with Mulvaney.

“So [Trump and I] go over, and we actually had a great conversation [with the CEO]. I told him, ‘You signaled to a lot of people like myself … by sending that can to the trans kid, you kind of signaled to us that you support that lifestyle, and more importantly, men being in women’s sports or in my granddaughter’s locker room. Most of us draw a hard line right there,” Rock said.

He continued by saying that he never called fans to “boycott or cancel” the brand. “I said eff you. What are you doing, injecting yourself into this conversation, these polarizing social issues?” he asked. “You could be doing so much more positive stuff just making us laugh and drink beer.”