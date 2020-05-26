Kids with pens: Gorillaz are set to release their first annual

Gorillaz have shared details of the band’s first ever hardback annual, including games, puzzles, and new artwork.

The Gorillaz ALMANAC is described as a “full colour, one-of-a-kind, fun-packed, 120+ page, sideways homage to two glorious decades of Gorillaz” according to a new press release.

The annual will also include comic strips featuring the band, as well as a variety of special guest appearances from collaborators across their career.

Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said of the release: “The artwork, the music and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”

The Gorillaz ALMANAC is set to be published this October in partnership with Z2 Comics.

Last week, Damon Albarn and animated vocalist 2-D ‘duetted’ on a rendition of the recent Gorillaz single ‘Aries’ on US TV.

The track in question was released last month as part of the third episode of the band’s ongoing ‘Song Machine’ series, with the studio version featuring both Peter Hook and Georgia.

‘Aries’ followed on from the second episode of ‘Song Machine’, which arrived back in February and saw Gorillaz debut ‘Désolé’ – a collaboration with the celebrated Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara.

Earlier this month, Gorillaz shared the song ‘How Far’ in tribute to the late Tony Allen, who features posthumously on the track along with Skepta.