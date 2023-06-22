Killer Mike says André 3000 is working on a new album

OutKast‘s André 3000 is working on a new album according to Killer Mike.

While speaking to Sway for Sway’s Universe, Killer Mike spoke of his recent collaboration with André 3000 on the track ‘Scientists & Engineers’, which also features Future and appear’s on Killer Mike’s newly released solo album ‘Michael’.

Killer Mike revealed that after showing André 3000 the track, the OutKast rapper “played like nine, 10 joints for us and he said, ‘Well, just pick what you like and do something with it'”.

“Over the past decade, I’ve sent him records for me, Run The Jewels and stuff, and he’d come back like ‘Man, that shit’s hard. I’m just not into rapping right now,'” Killer Mike elaborated. André 3000 reportedly gave Killer Mike two tracks to work with, one of which is 11-minutes long. “You’ll hear that in the future,” Mike added.

André 3000’s supposed album – should it come to fruition – will be his debut solo record. In 2003, André led the ‘The Love Below’ portion of OutKast’s double LP ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’. ‘The Love Below’ spawned the iconic hit ‘Hey Ya’.

Since OutKast’s last album in 2006, André 3000 has occasionally contributed guest verses for other musicians’ music, with the most notable tracks being Frank Ocean‘s ‘Pink Matter’, Beyoncé‘s ‘Party’, Kanye West‘s ‘Life Of The Party’ and Anderson .Paak‘s ‘Come Home’.

Killer Mike’s ‘Michael’ released last Friday, June 16, via Loma Vista. Apart from ‘Scientists & Engineers’, the album also features ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ featuring El-P and thankugoodsir, ‘Talk’n That Shit!’, which features a cameo appearance from Jamie Foxx., ‘RUN’, featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug and ‘MOTHERLESS’.