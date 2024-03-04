Killer Mike announces 2024 UK and Europe headline shows

Killer Mike has announced a string of UK and European headline shows in 2024. Find all the details below.

The Run The Jewels rapper and will perform his biggest ever solo shows in the UK this August, for which he’ll be joined by The Mighty Midnight Revival choir.

The ‘Down By Law Tour’ will kick off at Paradiso, in Amsterdam on August 19, followed by a performance at National Stadium in Dublin on August 22.

From there, the tour will continue onto the UK with shows at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on August 23, London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 23 and a third at the Albert Hall in Manchester on August 27.

Killer Mike will then head back to Europe for a gig at the Bataclan in Paris on August 29, before rounding on August 30 at Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne. More stops are also due to be added soon.

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (March 8) at 9am GMT from here. Pre-sales for the O2 venues also give live on Wednesday (March 6) at 10am GMT.

Killer Mike’s ‘Down By Law Tour’ UK and Europe dates are:

AUGUST

19 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

23 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

26 – O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London, UK

27 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

29 – Bataclan, Paris, France

30 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

Speaking to NME about the release, the artist said the record “was an opportunity for people to know fully who I am”.

He explained: “I realised this is 20 years in the game and people have met the persona of Michael – they’ve met Killer Mike, who was named in a rap battle at 16 and is the product of a nine-year-old’s daydream of being an MC… They’ve known me as one half of one of the greatest rap groups ever, Run the Jewels, but they hadn’t met Michael.

“With Covid happening and with me getting incredibly sick for two weeks before they even named it Covid and seeing people leave too soon, I thought: ‘Man, what a shame it’d be for me to die and people not get introduced to me. So while I’m here, let me give opportunity for people to know fully who I am.’”

The artist made headlines last month when he was arrested at the 2024 Grammys.

The Los Angeles police department later said Mike had been taken into custody in relation to a physical altercation inside the event venue and booked on a charge of misdemeanour battery. After the event, the rapper said that he “will be cleared of all wrongdoing”.

During a recent appearance on The View, Mike spoke about the chain of events, saying: “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it.”

He did not go onto share details of the alleged skirmish, but he did later say that he had been “overzealous” when celebrating his wins backstage.