Killer Mike announces intimate London show

Killer Mike has announced an intimate London live show – find all the details below.

The Run The Jewels rapper is due to take to the stage at the 600-capacity Lafayette venue in King’s Cross this Halloween (Tuesday, October 31). It’ll mark his first solo UK date in 11 years.

Mike, who is currently midway through a US headline tour, will be joined on the night by support acts The Midnight Revival choir and Trackstar The DJ.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (August 4) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

“Taking the church to the UK,” Mike wrote in an announcement tweet alongside the official gig poster – check it out below.

taking the church to the UK oct 31 – tickets on sale friday 10 am BST ☦️ #MICHAEL pic.twitter.com/tWeP0r66VX — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) July 31, 2023

This summer saw the artist release his sixth solo album ‘Michael’, which followed on from 2012’s ‘R.A.P. Music’. The record includes collaborations with Mike’s RTJ bandmate El-P, as well as the likes of André 3000, Future and Ty Dolla $ign.

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, dropped their latest full-length project ‘RTJ4’ back in 2020. It was crowned NME‘s album of the year that December, and hailed as “an instant rap classic”.

Next month, the duo will embark on a series of residencies in the US to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Killer Mike revealed last year that Run the Jewels had begun work on their next record. “I say this with a smile and a wink – me and El-P were in the studio together,” he said at the time.

“We may have messed around and started ‘Run The Jewels 5’. So we’ll see what happens.”