Killer Mike announces new album ‘Michael’ and shares single ‘Don’t Let The Devil’

Killer Mike has announced plans to release a new album and has shared the first taster from the record ‘Don’t Let The Devil’.

The LP ‘Michael’, which is his first since 2012’s ‘R.A.P. Music’, is set to be released on June 16.

The first single from the record, which you can listen to below, features his fellow Run The Jewels cohort El-P.

“[Run the Jewels] is the X-Men, this is my Logan,” Mike said in statement via Rolling Stone. “It’s our ten-year anniversary and Michael is an origin story, so I wanted to start with El.”

‘Michael’ was first revealed in an Instagram post by Radio Milwaukee station HYFIN, earlier this year.

DJ Kenny Perez shared at the time that the album would feature collaborations with André 3000, Lil Wayne, Dave Chappelle. But these are yet to be confirmed.

It was also said at the time that Mike performed new tracks ‘Shed Tears’ and ‘High + Holy’, at a listening party with the latter serving as a tribute to his wife.

The last single Mike shared was ‘Talk’n That Shit!’ last October which features a cameo appearance from Jamie Foxx.

‘Talk’n That Shit!’ followed ‘RUN’, featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, which came out in July last year and marked his first song as a solo artist in a decade.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels recently announced a series of residencies in the United States to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. You can buy any remaining tickets here.