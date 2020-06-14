Killer Mike condemns death of Rayshard Brooks: “He should be alive this morning”

Killer Mike has spoken out about the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot after a confrontation with Atlanta police on Friday night (June 12).

“I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation,” the Run The Jewels rapper wrote on Instagram. “#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning. He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brooks was asleep inside his car in the drive-in lane of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant when police were called to the scene. After initially cooperating officers and failing a sobriety test, a scuffle ensued and Brooks ran away with one of their stun guns before being shot by one of the officers.

“If I’m the Wendy’s worker who called the police, I feel like shit this morning because a call for a man sleeping in a car should not have ended with his killing,” Killer Mike said. “If I’m the people with the child in the car, I feel helpless and hurt. If I’m that child, I’m scared shitless of anyone with a uniform and a gun. If I’m the angry white or black guy who was filming and saying, ‘I watched y’all for twenty minutes,’ I’m wondering what else I could have done?”

He continued: “I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation. At a minimum, we need a law that prevents shooting a person while they’re fleeing. If there is no weapon, fleeing from an officer should be a foot chase and radio race. If a person gets away, they get away. As I have said before, I will continue to look to and support grassroots organizations who are doing the work, day in and day out.”

Video footage of Brooks’ confrontation with police was posted to social media soon after it took place. On Saturday night (June 13), the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned down by protesters.

According to CNN, The officer who killed Brooks was terminated Saturday (June 13). He was identified by police as Garrett Rolfe. A second officer involved in the killing, identified as Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who has led the police since 2016, stepped down from her post over the shooting.

Last week, Killer Mike urged fans to think to the long-term in their protests against police brutality and use their vote.

It comes following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Mass protests calling out racism have since taken place across the US and all over the world.