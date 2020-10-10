Killer Mike has launched his own digital banking platform for Black and latinx people.

Greenwood is the creation of the Run The Jewels rapper alongside former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young, and Bounce TV network boss Ryan Glover.

“Today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community but only six hours in the Black community,” Mike said of the new venture in a press release. “Moreover, a Black person is twice as likely as a white person to be denied a mortgage. This lack of fairness in the financial system is why we created Greenwood.”

Advertisement

Glover added: “It’s no secret that traditional banks have failed the Black and Latinx community. We needed to create a new financial platform that understands our history and our needs going forward, a banking platform built by us and for us, a platform that helps us build a stronger future for our communities.

“This is our time to take back control of our lives and our financial future. That is why we launched Greenwood, modern banking for the culture.”

All are welcome to bank 🏦 #Greenwood! It’s for the culture!!!!! Love and Respect! GM Y’all! https://t.co/XrkeknK6mh — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) October 8, 2020

Greenwood has also announced plans to donate five free meals to families in need for every customer to sign up to their service, as well as donations to the NAACP and more after every use of a Greenwood debit card.

$10,000 grants for Black and latinx small business owners will also be given out on a monthly basis.

Find out more information about Greenwood here.

Advertisement

Killer Mike was recently criticised for meeting with Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was accused of voter fraud and suppression in the past.

When a Twitter user accused Mike of giving “the Trump-loving governor a photo op,” the rapper replied: “Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Imma lean into that cuz she did the work.”