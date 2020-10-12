Killer Mike lobbies to save music industry workers affected by coronavirus pandemic

Killer Mike is lobbying to get a bill passed to help save music industry workers in the US who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of himself appearing on Bloomberg News, the Run The Jewels rapper discussed the need to pass a bill that will deliver a stimulus package to those in need.

“One thing people don’t realize is how much hard work goes into show businesses, not just by the artists and actors, but by the folks that work with their hands, the production staff, grip/electrics, etc,” Mike captioned the post.

Advertisement

“The pandemic and its mishandlement by the lawmakers in Washington have put an enormous strain on the hard working people that make this industry go round. A Stimulus bill must be passed immediately to ensure that hard working Americans are able to feed themselves and their families as we ride this tragic pandemic out. #SaveOurStages”

In the clip, Mike says that if it wasn’t for independent venues such as The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that he “wouldn’t have been able to be here where I am as a member of Run The Jewels.

Meanwhile, Killer Mike has launched his own digital banking platform for Black and latinx people.

Greenwood is the creation of the Run The Jewels rapper alongside former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew J. Young, and Bounce TV network boss Ryan Glover.

Advertisement

“Today, a dollar circulates for 20 days in the white community but only six hours in the Black community,” Mike said of the new venture in a press release. “Moreover, a Black person is twice as likely as a white person to be denied a mortgage. This lack of fairness in the financial system is why we created Greenwood.”