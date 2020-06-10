GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Killer Mike on the timely arrival of Run The Jewels’ new album: “Our music feels like the soundtrack to progress”

"We have an opportunity to seize the moment where money does not matter over the cost of human life"

By Tom Skinner
Killer Mike. CREDIT: Getty

Killer Mike has addressed the timely arrival of Run The Jewels’ new album.

The rapper recently delivered an impassioned speech in Atlanta after protests against racial injustice began in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Earlier that same week, he shared some poignant lyrics from ‘RunThe Jewels 4’, which reference the issue of police brutality.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, journalist Jamil Smith highlighted a review in which a writer described ‘RTJ4’ as being “right on time”.

Advertisement

“I’m happy that this time we landed right on time so our music can be the soundtrack to progress – and that’s what it feels like,” Killer Mike said.

“The environment and the pipe that finally burst are always there, and I think that if you listen to [Run The Jewels’] music consistently – as solo artists and together – you’re really hearing similar themes pop back up, ’cause they never go away.

“In this moment right here, we have an opportunity to change the American legislation process in terms of making sure that policemen are held accountable. We have an opportunity to seize the moment where money does not matter over the cost of human life.”

He added: “We could nail a few things out through legislation by voting and just socially – the way we interact and treat one another.”

Run The Jewels
Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and El-P. Credit: Timothy Saccenti

Advertisement

Killer Mike was then asked whether he wished for rap to be a “more openly political” genre. “No. I wish that people who have the true knowledge, wisdom and understanding within rap were more openly political,” he replied.

The musician hailed rap as being “one of the most responsible genres” and “socially ahead of the curve”, but added: “What I would like to see more of is the rappers, the people involved and the people who make money from us – the large corporations and the media corporations – I wish to see them getting more involved in protecting our rights.”

You can watch the full interview with Killer Mike above.

In a five-star review of ‘Run The Jewels 4’, NME described the project as “a modern protest classic and their best work yet”.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.