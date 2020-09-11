Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike has responded to criticism he received for meeting with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The Republican Governor was elected to the position in 2018, taking office in 2019. However, he has been accused of voter fraud and suppression, with some claiming he “stole” the election from his opponent Stacey Abrams. An investigation that closed in March 2020 found no evidence that election information was damaged, stolen or lost.

Killer Mike met with Kemp earlier this week (September 9), with the Governor sharing photos from their meeting. “Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike,” Kemp wrote on Twitter. “We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia.”

Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon! pic.twitter.com/yR6iVaAJo1 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2020

Some fans were not impressed that the rapper had taken the meeting, though, taking to Twitter to air their concerns. Replying to one person who referenced the claims Kemp had stolen the 2018 election, Mike said: “I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars at work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor! I suggest all Georgians do the same.”

Absolutely. I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars At work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor.! I suggest all Georgians do the same. https://t.co/UbIdPlIDid — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

When another Twitter user said he had given “the Trump-loving governor a photo op” and not gotten anything of worth out of it, the star replied: “Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work.”

Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work. https://t.co/GP1OTPieG8 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

In response to whether the rapper was speaking to Kemp on behalf of his community, Mike confirmed he had done “after I sought counsel from community activists that I know and have worked with over 20 yrs, black judges and lawyers, black Biz leaders and my neighbours”. See more responses to his followers’ criticisms and questions below.

After I sought counsel from Community activists That I know and have worked with over 20 yrs, black judges and lawyers, black Biz leaders and my neighbors I absolutely did. https://t.co/YleKTOS9nH — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Some of my issues: “Blacks In Ga” having more than 2% of state contracts while making up 35% of the state. Black men and boys getting free trade school vs building more jails. A justice system than deals with children’s trauma vs jailing them. U need better “issues”. https://t.co/tJlx4Lp2zz — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Don’t miss or purposely forget the part where I informed all that I was given eduction and informed by the people doing the work in prisons reform, education and small biz. Only thing that was about me was barbering and that was about getting black boys a trade 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ytsU3fYwkd — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Killer Mike was an outspoken figure when Black Lives Matter protests began to sweep across America and the world following the death of George Floyd in May. Reflecting on the resurgence of the movement two months later, he said the protests had made him optimistic for the future.

“Instead of the audience just looking like me, because it’s a Black issue, it’s a combination of all people, races and ethnicities coming out,” he told NME.

“I’m optimistic about the opportunity to organise, even though I’m not optimistic about government or world leaders. I’m not optimistic about times led by oligarchs, but I am totally optimistic because of what I’ve seen from people in the American streets and globally over the last 60 days.”