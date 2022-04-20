Killer Mike says Run The Jewels have started work on their new album

Killer Mike has revealed in a new interview that Run The Jewels have begun work on their next album.

Killer Mike and El-P’s last full release together as RTJ was June 2020’s ‘RTJ4’, which won NME‘s Album of the Year in 2020.

The duo have now started to look towards making their next record, according to a new interview with Killer Mike.

Speaking to Consequence, Mike said: “I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together.

“We may have messed around and started ‘Run The Jewels 5’. So we’ll see what happens.”

The rapper added that RTJ fans should also expect more music from the duo (“I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances”), as well as solo features from Mike himself: “I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out, period.”

Looking ahead to RTJ’s delayed tour with Rage Against The Machine, Mike added: “I never know what I’m planning — but what I do plan right now is actually completing one of the greatest tours ever in Run the Jewels and Rage Against the Machine.”

Last month Killer Mike signed a new publishing deal with Reservoir Media. “A great publisher is a major key to success, and I’m excited to embark on this phase of my career with the dynamic team at Reservoir,” the rapper said in a statement at the time.