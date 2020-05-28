Killer Mike previewed some poignant lyrics from ‘Run The Jewels 4’ following the high-profile death of George Floyd in the US this week – listen to the snippet below.

While the album is lined up to be released on June 5, the Run The Jewels rapper decided to show off the upcoming track on social media, which featured some heavy lyrics.

He raps: “And every day on the evening news they feed you fear for free/ And you so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me.”

He continues: “And ’til my voice goes from a shriek to whisper, ’I can’t breathe’/ And you sit there in the house on couch and watch it on TV/ The most you give’s a Twitter rant and call it a tragedy.”

In his Instagram caption, he wrote: “I will keep pushing for a better society but I refuse to not acknowledge the one I am stuck with.”

Although the lyrics were not written specifically about the George Floyd, the timing has not gone unnoticed following the public outpouring of anger and calls for justice over his death.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on Monday (May 25) following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Yesterday (May 27), Star Wars actor John Boyega defended an explicit anti-racism tweet in relation to Floyd’s death.

“I really fucking hate racists,” the actor wrote on Twitter, before receiving some criticism for swearing in the tweet. A now-deleted reply suggested that he shouldn’t be swearing in his social media posts due to the large amount of children that are Star Wars fans.

“This is my own personal account,” Boyega responded. “I am not here for the kids.”

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels have discussed the reasons behind them signing to a major label for their upcoming fourth album, ‘Run The Jewels 4’.

The duo, comprised of El-P and Killer Mike, are set to release the record on June 5 via BMG, having put out their previous three LPs through independent labels.