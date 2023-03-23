Killer Mike’s new album to feature André 3000, Lil Wayne and more

Killer Mike‘s new solo album will feature collaborations with André 3000, Lil Wayne, Dave Chappelle and more.

According to a new Instagram post from Radio Milwaukee station HYFIN, the new project is called ‘Michael’ and will feature a number of collaborations.

Following a listening party at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week, DJ Kenny Perez shared: “Without a doubt, RUN and embrace it when it drops. The project is journey through his life and he doesn’t hold back. Collabs with Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Dave Chappelle and more.”

At the listening event, the Atlanta rapper – real name Michael Santiago Render – performed new tracks ‘Shed Tears’ and ‘High + Holy’, with the latter serving as a tribute to his wife (via Spin).

“My life truly is a testimony for what happens when you show up and keep believing something is calling you to do better for yourself,” Mike told the audience. “I don’t know what’s after this life, but I will treasure this night for the rest of my life.”

While the Run The Jewels rapper is yet to announce a release date for his new album, back in October he shared new single ‘Talk’n That Shit!’ which features a cameo appearance from Jamie Foxx.

The track – produced by DJ Paul and TWhy Xclusive – begins with a cameo voiceover appearance from Foxx. “I just need someone to help me stay awake because evidently Killer Mike has gone to sleep,” he says.

The rapper used the official ‘Talk’n That Shit!’ visuals to spotlight organisations that are important to him, including Youth Build, Next Level Boys Academy and New Georgia Project.

“The song is self explanatory. With the video, I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit,” Mike explained in a statement. “That upsets the bourgeoisie even more – in spite of all your criticisms, we’re gonna live free and stay lit.”

‘Talk’n That Shit!’ followed new song ‘RUN’, featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, which came out in July last year and marked his first song as a solo artist in a decade.

Killer’s Mike’s fifth and most recent solo album, ‘R.A.P. Music’, was released back in 2012.