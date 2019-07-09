The Killers’ Glastonbury set was the loudest in the festival’s history

Settling a major score

The Killers‘ headline slot at Glastonbury last month broke records to become the loudest in the festival’s history, according to Martin Audio, the company behind the Pyramid Stage’s speakers.

The band’s Saturday night set hit 106 decibels for fans in front of the stage, but thanks to technological improvements and in-time monitoring of wind speed and temperature still remained under the 65 decibel restriction for off-site sound levels.

It settles a major score for the band, whose 2007 headline set was marred by issues with sound restriction.

Before this year’s show, The Killers spoke to NME about the issues, which they said “put a cloud over the experience”.

“I remember there was some kind of restriction on the sound and the dB levels, things like that,” he said.

“And there were problems with the PA. I remember being frustrated to get to that point and have these unforeseen things put a cloud over the experience. We thought we were pretty good, I’m sure there were some good moments.”

“I don’t know what it was like out front,” added drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

“That festival does such a good thing for charity, but they can end up falling short in a lot of the practical areas and fundamental festival set-up and production. Shit like that happens though.”

This year’s return to Glastonbury saw The Killers on much finer form, with a set that saw the band bring out The Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr as special guests for a massive finale.

“They rolled loaded dice, and we hit the jackpot. The Killers: whales of the rock’n’roll casino, at last,” said NME’s Mark Beaumont in a five-star review.