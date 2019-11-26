The Killers and Kings of Leon join massive Mad Cool festival 2020 line-up

Here we go...

The Killers and Kings of Leon are among the latest acts to join the impressive Mad Cool festival line-up for 2020.

The Madrid event will take place next year between July 8-11, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Foals all on the bill.

Now, it’s been confirmed that The Killers will bring a bit of Las Vegas glitz and glamour to Mad Cool, alongside a set from Kings of Leon.

Tickets for next year’s festival will go on sale on Sunday (December 1) at mid-day and will be available through Mad Cool’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.