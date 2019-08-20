Kim Gordon announces first solo album ‘No Home Record’ and shares dark first track ‘Sketch Artist’

The legendary musician is going it alone

Kim Gordon has announced her first ever solo album, ‘No Home Record’, and shared the second track to be taken from it in ‘Sketch Artist’.

The nine-track record follows the former Sonic Youth musician’s last release with Body/Head, the band she formed with DNA drummer Ikue Mori and guitarist Bill Nace.

The album was produced by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira, Sunflower Bean), with contributions from Shawn Everett (The Voidz) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky.

“Why a solo record? And why now? I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen,” said Gordon. “Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

‘No Home Record’ will feature Gordon’s 2016 single ‘Murdered Out’ and new single ‘Sketch Artist’. A Loretta Farhenholz-directed video for the latter features Broad City star Abbi Jacobson. Watch it below now.

The tracklist for ‘No Home Record’, which is released on October 11 via Matador, is as follows:



‘Sketch Artist’

‘Air BnB’

‘Paprika Pony’

‘Murdered Out’

‘Don’t Play It’

‘Cookie Butter’

‘Hungry Baby’

‘Earthquake’

‘Get Yr Life Back’

Gordon’s debut solo album comes after the artist held two solo art exhibitions at the Irish Museum Of Modern Art and Pennsylvania’s Warhol Museum. In 2016, she released the acclaimed autobiography Girl In A Band.

Last year, the Sonic Youth co-founder teamed up with Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks on their track ‘Refute’. The song featured on the band’s latest album, ‘Sparkle Hard’.