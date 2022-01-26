Kim Gordon announces US, UK and European headline tour

Kim Gordon has announced details of a new US, UK and European tour in support of her 2019 album, ‘No Home Record’.

The UK and European portion of the dates, which kick off in March, will mark the iconic musician’s first international solo headline tour.

Gordon will first take the record across the US, beginning at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA, before venturing on to six further cities for her own shows. She will also perform at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN and Treefort Festival in Boise, ID. In the US, she will be supported by Bill Nace and Mary Lattimore.

Following those dates, she will then travel over to the UK for four shows – including London’s Koko – and on to Europe for eight more stops. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on January 28 and can be purchased here.

“I can’t believe the tour is finally happening!” Gordon said in a press release. “Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

Kim Gordon will play:

March 2022

13 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

15 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

16 – Philadelphia, PA, Theatre Of The Living Arts

18 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

19 – Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall

22 – Asheville, NC, Orange Peel

24 – Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

25 – Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

27 – Boise, ID, Treefort Festival

May 2022

23 – London, UK, Koko

24 – Manchester, UK, Gorilla

25 – Glasgow, UK, Queen Margaret Union

26 – Bristol, UK, Trinity

28 – Amsterdam, NL, Het Sieraad

29 – Brussels, BE, AB Ballroom

30 – Paris, FR, La Gaite Lyrique

31 – Zurich, CH, Rote Fabrik

June 2022

2 – Barcelona, ES, Primavera Festival

6 – Koln, DE, Gloria Theater

7 – Berlin, DE, Astra Kulturhaus

9 – Porto, PT, Primavera Sound Festival

In a three-star review, NME said of ‘No Home Record: “A tense, abrasive work, [it] injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations with her other project, Body/Head (a point of difference most obvious on the juddering ‘Sketch Artist’. Remarkably her first solo album, this is a record that surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.”

Meanwhile, Gordon teamed up with Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis last month to release two collaborative tracks as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club. ‘Slow Boy’ was originally released in 2015 by the pair on an EP curated by shoe brand Converse, called ‘CONS EP Vol. 3’. They also originally wrote and performed ‘Abstract Blues’ last year for SMooCH, a benefit for Seattle Children’s Hospital.