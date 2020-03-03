Watch Kim Gordon bake a ‘Bernie’ cake in Bernie Sanders endorsement video

Kim Gordon has endorsed Bernie Sanders in his race to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for President with a strange mock baking tutorial — watch the “What’s cooking, America?” clip below.

The video comes ahead of today being ‘Super Tuesday’ (March 3), when Democrats in a large number of US states will vote for the candidate they want to challenge Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.

With Sanders currently the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination, Gordon has now publicly endorsed the Vermont Senator. The musician stars in a clip in which she ‘bakes’ a ‘Bernie’ cake by adding in a number of his policies and campaign promises into a mixing bowl.

The sound effect-heavy video ends with Gordon producing a cake which displays the Sanders campaign logo, before the former Sonic Youth musician says “vote for Bernie”.

Gordon is the latest high-profile name in music to endorse the Sanders campaign, with the likes of Public Enemy, The Strokes, Cardi B, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike and Bon Iver all backing Bernie.

Last week, Gordon announced her first-ever international solo headline tour, including UK dates, in the form of the upcoming ‘No Home Tour’. The dates are in support of her debut solo album ‘No Home Record’, which came out back in October.