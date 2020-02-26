Kim Gordon announces her first-ever solo headline tour

Kim Gordon has announced her first-ever international solo headline tour, with UK dates included on the upcoming ‘No Home Tour’.

The former Sonic Youth musician released her debut solo album ‘No Home Record’ back in October.

Gordon will perform tracks from ‘No Home Record’ on her newly announced UK, European and North American tour. Set to perform guitar and vocals, Gordon will be joined in her live band by Yves Rothman (music director), Sarah Register (guitar), Emily Retsas (bass) and Sterling Laws on drums.

You can see the ‘No Home Tour’ live dates below.

March

8 – BBC 6 Music Festival, London

May

22 – Villette Sonique Fest, Paris, France

24 – AB Ballroom, Brussels, Belgium

25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – Gorilla, Manchester

28 – SWX, Bristol

29 – All Points East, London

31 – Art Rock Fest, St. Brieuc, France

June

2 – Rote Fabrik, Zurich, Switzerland

3 – L’Epicerie Moderne, Lyon, France

4 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

6 – Northside Fest, Aarhus, Denmark

8 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

9 – Gloria Theater, Cologne, Germany

11 – NOS Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

July

17 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

19 – Pitchfork Festival, Chicago, IL

21 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

23 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

24 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

25 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

September

11 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

12 – The Showbox, Seattle, WA

13 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

15 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Tickets for the gigs go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 28) from here.

Speaking to NME last year, Gordon was asked about how she might perform differently as a solo artist.

“There will be some backing tracks, and I think I’m just going to do it as a performance artist, maybe,” she said.